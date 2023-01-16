Look: Meet The Private Significant Other Of Dak Prescott

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

It's playoff time in Dallas.

Monday night, the Cowboys will take on the Buccaneers in the final Wild Card game of the weekend. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.

Will we see Dak Prescott's girlfriend in attendance?

The longtime girlfriend of the Dallas Cowboys star has been pretty private recently. But according to TMZ Sports, Prescott and Buffett are still dating.

Prescott and Buffett, who met in Texas, have reportedly been dating for a couple of years.

Buffett hasn't been spotted at any Cowboys games recently, so perhaps something is going on with the relationship.

Regardless, she'll likely be cheering on Prescott and his teammates on Monday evening.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys talks with Natalie Buffett on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Cowboys and the Buccaneers, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m E.T. on Monday.

The game will be televised on ESPN.