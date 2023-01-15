Look: Meet The Private Significant Other Of Tua Tagovailoa

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Eric Espada/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are set to play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday morning.

They will be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who remains in concussion protocol. He left multiple games with head injuries this season.

It's been an eventful 12 months for the Miami Dolphins quarterback, who reportedly plans on returning for the 2023 season.

It was also a big year off of the field. Tagovailoa married his longtime partner this offseason.

"Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," reporter Andy Slater said. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me."

Tua and his wife, Annah Gore, have been dating for several years. They keep their relationship private, though.

The Dolphins quarterback wasn't happy the news of his marriage leaked.

"I don't know who ended up leaking it, but he must've been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week," the quarterback said. "For me, I love to keep my life as private as possible, and that's what we tried to do with me and my wife. Obviously in this world that's not how it is. It's almost kind of disrespectful if you will, but it is what it is."

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins sits on the turf during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Hopefully 2023 will be a good year for Tua and his wife - and the Dolphins.