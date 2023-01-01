Look: Meet The Private Wife Of Tua Tagovailoa

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to make a pass play against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has an important decision to make for his future.

Tagovailoa, who is sidelined with another concussion, is hearing people tell him to retire.

Ultimately, the decision will be made by the Dolphins quarterback and his family.

Some scary details have emerged from the situation involving the former Alabama star, though.

Tua is a pretty private person, though he did get married earlier this year.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide star got married in a private ceremony to his longtime girlfriend, Annah Gore.

"Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," reporter Andy Slater said. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me."

Tua wasn't happy with the news of his marriage leaking to the public.

"I don't know who ended up leaking it, but he must've been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week," the quarterback said. "For me, I love to keep my life as private as possible, and that's what we tried to do with me and my wife. Obviously in this world that's not how it is. It's almost kind of disrespectful if you will, but it is what it is."

The wife of the Dolphins quarterback will play a key role in his future decision, though.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins runs the ball against Devin Bush #55 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Eric Espada/Getty Images

Should Tua decide to retire?