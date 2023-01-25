Look: Mel Kiper Has 4 Quarterbacks In First 10 Picks In New Mock Draft

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 10: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide throws a pass in the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Mock draft season is here. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released his first 2023 mock Wednesday morning.

Kiper will make plenty of changes between now and late April, but his initial projection of the first round has some interesting picks. Kiper has Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter going to the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall, with four quarterbacks going in the top 10.

Although Kiper rates C.J. Stroud as the third-best quarterback in this year's class, he has him as the first quarterback off the board to the Houston Texans at No. 2.

Kiper also has Alabama's Bryce Young going to the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth overall pick, followed by Kentucky's Will Levis heading to Seattle with the fifth selection. Rounding out the quarterback quartet is Florida's Anthony Richardson, pegged for the Carolina Panthers at No. 9.

Kiper's top 10 can be seen below.

Kiper's full first round mock can be found here. There are only 31 picks this year, as the Miami Dolphins had to forfeit their opening round choice due to tampering.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27-29 in Kansas City.