Look: Message From Tom Brady's Daughter Is Going Viral

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Life probably hasn't been very easy for the Brady family as of late, given the divorce between Tom and Gisele.

But one of Tom and Gisele's children is hoping her dad can make a notable change moving forward.

Brady revealed on his podcast on Monday night that his daughter is telling him to both stay positive - and look it.

“My daughter always says, ‘Daddy, you did not have a happy face out there.’ And I’m trying!” the quarterback, 45, said on his "Let's Go!" podcast.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 10: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hugs his daughter Vivian celebrating their Super Bowl LV victory during a boat parade through the city on February 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Brady and the Bucs, meanwhile, are coming off a huge win over the Rams at home.

The Bucs scored a game-winning touchdown, on a pass from Brady, with seconds remaining on Sunday afternoon.

Hopefully it's been happier times in the Brady household as of late.