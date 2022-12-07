Look: Micah Parsons' Message To Critical Fan Is Going Viral

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 21: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after sacking Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs (not in photo) during the third quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons added to his seismic sack tally when taking down a critic on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys superstar posted that he "can always tell the difference" between "people who watch film and those people who look at stats." A fan responded by claiming that Parsons "desperately" tries to pad his stats late in lopsided games.

Parsons addressed that allegation by explaining why he keeps playing until the final whistle.

"I was always raised you can’t leave [the] dinner table until your plate is finished!" Parsons wrote. "That’s the difference between me and your favorite player!"

Whether studying game film or examining numbers, everyone should realize Parsons is among the NFL's elite defensive players.

After recording 13 sacks in a sensational rookie season, Parsons has 12 sacks in as many games in 2022. He's also tallied 32 pressures, 22 quarterback hits, and three forced fumbles.

The 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year could add a Defensive Player of the Year trophy to his collection. But he's probably more focused on capturing a Super Bowl ring.

That's looking more and more like a feasible goal as the 9-3 Cowboys continue to roll. They're fifth in total defense while allowing the third-fewest points per game (17.2) and tallying a league-high 48 sacks.

The 1-10-1 Houston Texans shouldn't expect Parsons to take it easy on them if Sunday's game gets out of hand.