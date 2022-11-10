Look: Micah Parsons Not Happy At Practice Wednesday
Micah Parsons does it all for the Dallas Cowboys.
But while the NFL Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner doesn't like to do everything at practice.
NFL insider Ed Werder tweeted out a funny Micah Parsons practice story on Wednesday.
"Micah Parsons did not seem particularly enthusiastic about hitting the blocking sled, saying, 'That seems more for the DLine.' That prompted a reminder from a teammate who said, 'You are a defensive lineman!'" he tweeted.
Micah Parsons is basically a defensive lineman at this stage of his career. Well, he's basically a pass rusher, but that equates to defensive lineman, too.
Parsons and the Cowboys will be taking on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday.
Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.