Look: Micah Parsons Responds To Lawrence Taylor's Message

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

One of the NFL's all-time greatest pass rushers acknowledged a current superstar.

Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor touted the "special" Micah Parsons, telling the Dallas Cowboys star he "can’t wait to see everything you achieve young man."

Parsons responded with emojis of a goat and a lion, referencing the lion mentality he's promoted entering his second season.

"Thank you!!!" Parsons wrote. "God is great!"

Parsons might be the closest player the NFL has seen to a modern Taylor. After finishing a dominant rookie campaign second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting, the versatile star has quickly tallied four sacks and nine quarterback hits this season.

Taylor witnessed Parsons in action when attending Monday night's game between the Cowboys and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. All the attention paid to the 24-year-old helped Demarcus Lawrence register three of the team's five sacks in a 23-16 victory.

The Giants had a chance to draft the Penn State star last year. They instead traded down from the No. 11 pick, and the Cowboys scooped up Parsons with the next selection.

Parsons will now chase LT's legacy for their NFC East rival.