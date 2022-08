Look: Michael Irvin, Cowboys Cheerleader Photo Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

It's good to be Michael Irvin.

The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver took a pretty special photo on Wednesday night.

Irvin, one of the best wide receivers in NFL history, took a photo with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

"A break from 5,6,7,8...with 8️⃣8️⃣," the DCC wrote.

Both Michael Irvin and the Cowboys cheerleaders appear to be ready for the 2022 season.

Dallas is set to open the year on Sept. 11 against Tampa Bay.