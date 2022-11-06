Look: Michael Irvin Is Furious With Packers Report

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: NFL legend and sports commentator Michael Irvin looks on during the Thursday night NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on November 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers reportedly "tried" to land some wide receivers at the trade deadline.

Green Bay swung and missed on guys like Chase Claypool, Darren Waller and D.J Moore, among others.

Irvin doesn't want to hear it, though.

"Bring the ship in," Irvin yelled. "Don't tell me about how rocky the waters are, bring the ship in! They got nobody!"

Irvin isn't the only one who feels this way.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes the Packers are purposely leaking this information to appease Aaron Rodgers and other critics.

"Today, there’s more circumstantial evidence to bolster the notion that the Packers simply want to be perceived as making the effort, even if they had no real desire to make a deal. Most notably, there are Simultaneous Sunday Splash! reports from both NFL Media and ESPN that the Packers tried to trade for Raiders tight end Darren Waller prior to Tuesday’s deadline," he writes.

Almost only counts in horseshoes, not the National Football League, right?