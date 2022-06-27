Look: Michael Vick, Wife Had Very Special Weekend

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Former Atlanta Falcons player Michael Vick walks on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It has been a memorable few days for former NFL quarterback Michael Vick and his family.

Not only was Sunday Vick's 42nd birthday, but he and his wife Kijafa renewed their wedding vows this weekend to commemorate their 10th anniversary.

SideAction has published some photos of Michael and Kijafa Vick celebrating their vow renewal., thanks to Instagram stories.

The Vicks were married in 2012 and have four children together.

Since 2017, Michael has been retired, so he has had more time to spend with his wife and children.

Congratulations to Michael and Kijafa on the first decade of wedded bliss, and here's to wishing them many more happy years together.