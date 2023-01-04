Look: Michelle Tafoya Is Furious With Former NFL Player

ESPN analyst Bart Scott has been heavily criticized on social media for the past 24 hours due to his stance on the Damar Hamlin situation.

During the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. It occurred after a collision with Tee Higgins.

Scott claims Hamlin didn't expect Higgins to launch his body into his chest.

"Right before the tackle, [Higgins] lowers his helmet and he kinda throws his body into [Hamlin's] chest," Scott said. "He’s standing up because he’s thinking he’s gotta chase Tee Higgins at an angle to make a tackle, so he didn’t expect Tee Higgins to launch his body back into him. It’s one of those things you see as a linebacker."

Many people believe Scott should've kept these comments to himself. There's no reason to shift any blame in Higgins' direction.

Former NBC sideline reporter Michele Tafoya shared her reaction to Scott's comments on Twitter.

"It’s hard to believe Bart would say this," Tafoya tweeted. "And it’s disappointing. And plain wrong."

At the end of the day, this was simply an accident. We witness collisions like this in almost every single football game.

All we can do is hope that Hamlin makes a full recovery.