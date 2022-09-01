Look: Mike Evans Makes Opinion On Johnny Manziel Very Clear

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 16: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball after catching a first half pass against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Johnny Manziel's playing career peaked in college, but Mike Evans still has fond memories of his former Texas A&M teammate.

Barstool's Texas A&M Twitter page posted a photo of Manziel flashing his money sign, using the quarterback's No. 2 jersey to convey the number of days until the Aggies' season-opener.

Evans responded to the tweet by praising Manziel.

"One of the best to ever do it right there," Evans wrote. "Honored to have been his WR."

Maybe Manziel was one of the best if only considering college.

Manziel accrued 7,820 passing yards, 2,169 rushing yards, and 93 touchdowns (63 passing, 30 rushing) in two seasons as Texas A&M's quarterback. He won the 2012 Heisman Trophy and finished fifth in the 2013 voting.

Having a future Pro Bowl wide receiver certainly helped. Playing alongside Manziel both years, Evans tallied 151 catches for 2,499 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Both teammates got drafted in the first round. While Evans has scored 75 touchdowns and won a Super Bowl over eight stellar seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Johnny Football floundered in the pros.

The Cleveland Browns waived Manziel after two tumultuous seasons both on and off the field. He's since been banned by the CFL before joining the Fan Controlled League last year.

Evans' current quarterback, Tom Brady, might be just a little bit better.

Texas A&M begins the season Saturday afternoon against Sam Houston State. Evans and the Buccaneers, meanwhile, will open in Texas against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 11.