Look: Mike Greenberg Furious With NFL Officiating

ESPN host Mike Greenberg is among those upset with the controversial "no catch" call in the Bengals at Bills game on Sunday.

NFL replay officials reversed the call on the field, taking a touchdown away from the Bengals, though it didn't end up mattering in the end.

Cincinnati topped Buffalo to advance to the AFC Championship Game.

Greenberg is still bothered by the process, though.

"What thorough nonsense. That was absolutely 50/50 and called a catch on the field. That’s everything that’s wrong with replay. It was never intended for that level of objective minutiae," he wrote.

NFL fans are mostly in agreement with Greenberg, saying that the catch rule needs to be overhauled.

The Bengals, meanwhile, are off to the AFC Championship Game, where they are set to face the Chiefs.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. E.T.