Look: Mike Greenberg Reacts To Awful Tom Brady Roughing Penalty

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: TV/Radio Host Mike Greenberg attends Build to discuss his partnership with Dove Men + Care and the new film 'There To Care' at Build Studio on June 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

The Atlanta Falcons attempted to get a small slice of payback on Tom Brady by pulling off their own comeback.

However, a controversial penalty derailed their rally.

After scoring two straight touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the Falcons stuffed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on third down. Then the refs called Grady Jarrett for roughing the passer on what looked like a perfectly clean sack.

ESPN's Mike Greenberg was among many viewers furious with the penalty.

"The roughing call they just gave to Brady might be the most embarrassingly bad NFL call in five years," Greenberg wrote on Twitter. "And there is zero chance they call it for any other quarterback."

Greenberg isn't the only one angry. His colleague, Booger McFarland, said Atlanta "got robbed" on "the worst call I have seen in a long time." Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson said it was "the worst roughing the passer ever called."

The penalty gave Brady and the Bucs a fresh set of downs with 3:03 remaining in the game. They ran out the clock on a 21-15 win after picking up a first down.

It's tough envisioning many other quarterbacks beyond Brady, if any, getting such a friendly call with the game on the line. The unfortunate miscue cost the Falcons an opportunity to pull off a stunning upset at Raymond James Stadium to seize first place in the NFC South.