Look: Mike McCarthy's Pregame Outfit Is Going Viral Sunday

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Mike McCarthy is back in Green Bay.

The former Packers head coach is taking on his old team at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.

McCarthy and the Cowboys are scheduled to play the Packers later this afternoon in a primetime contest on FOX.

Prior to kickoff, McCarthy went viral on social media.

"Mike McCarthy has arrived at Lambeau Field," ESPN's Ed Werder tweeted out.

McCarthy is looking good.

"Pulled up to Lambeau dressed like Lombardi to officially put the final nail in the Packers’ coffin I’m gonna be sick," one fan joked.

It's a good-looking coat, that is for sure.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Packers is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T.