Look: Mike McDaniel Not Happy With Justin Fields On Sunday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins addresses the media prior to training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex on July 27, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins' defense has no answers against Justin Fields, so Mike McDaniel tried a different strategy.

He told the Chicago Bears quarterback to knock it off.

Courtesy of Dov Kleiman, Fields ran past McDaniel on Miami's sideline after taking off for a first down. Sensing an opportunity, the head coach appeared to yell "stop it!" at the second-year pro.

Fields didn't listen.

The 23-year-old is enjoying the game of his career. In addition to gaining 166 yards and a touchdown on the ground, Fields has completed 15 of 23 throws with three passing scores.

Fortunately for the Dolphins, Matt Eberflus yelling at Tua Tagovailoa also might be Chicago's best plan of attack. After trading Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, the Bears have allowed 302 passing yards and three touchdowns to the Dolphins quarterback.

Miami has a 35-32 lead late in the fourth quarter. Chicago needs a stop with three minutes remaining to give Fields another chance to t