PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines in the second quarter during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on December 31, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has named his top five NFL coaches.

There's one pretty stunning admission.

According to the Super Bowl-winning head coach, here are his five top NFL coaches:

Andy Reid

Sean McVay

Kyle Shanahan

Raheem Morris

Brian Flores

Where is Bill Belichick?

The Patriots head coach was nowhere to be found on the Steelers head coach's list.

Hopefully we'll get a fun Steelers vs. Patriots game this year.