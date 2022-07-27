Look: Mike Tomlin Reveals If He's Ready To Name Starting Quarterback

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 09: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines against the Oakland Raiders during an NFL football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 9, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter training camp with one of the NFL's few quarterback battles.

Following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, the organization signed Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year deal. They then made Kenny Pickett the only quarterback drafted in the first round this year.

Unsurprisingly, via ESPN's Brooke Pryor, Mike Tomlin won't declare his Week 1 starter yet.

"I'm not," Tomlin said when asked if he's ready to name a starter after the team's first practice. "I'm not, but ask me tomorrow."

The odds are highly against the head coach reaching a decision tomorrow. However, Trubisky appears to be the front-runner.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Trubisky has a "sizable lead" over Pickett. The Steelers are "excited" about the former No. 2 pick, and Tomlin has reportedly taken to calling him "Money Mitch."

Trubisky posted an 87.2 quarterback rating in four up-and-down seasons with the Chicago Bears before backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo last season. Though he was far from perfect, the Bears made the playoffs twice under his watch.

Even if he doesn't break camp as the starter, Pickett could eventually receive the job during the year. However, he probably won't play when Pittsburgh commences the season at Cincinnati.

This quarterback competition will need more time to unfold before Tomlin reveals his starter.