Look: Mina Kimes Reveals Her Pick For Coach Of The Year

There are multiple strong candidates to take home NFL Coach of the Year honors.

In a tight race with several deserving candidates, ESPN's Mina Kimes choose a first-year head coach taking his team to the playoffs.

Kimes posted a video of her praising Doug Pederson on NFL Live. However, he's not her pick.

"Brian Daboll is COY for me but I think Pederson is right behind him," Kimes wrote. "[Kyle] Shanahan/[Nick] Sirianni after that."

The New York Giants went 22-39 over the past five abysmal seasons before hiring the former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator. Despite inheriting a far-from-stacked roster, Daboll has led them to an unexpected playoff appearance with a 9-6-1 record.

He'll face steep competition for the award.

The Jacksonville Jaguars finished the last two seasons with the NFL's worst record, but Pederson is one win away from steering them to an AFC South title. They're riding a four-game winning streak into Saturday's matchup with the Tennessee Titans and possess the AFC's fourth-highest point differential (+50).

Although they'd jeopardize his candidacy by not clinching the NFC East in Week 18, the Philadelphia Eagles are 13-3 behind Sirianni. The San Francisco 49ers, meanwhile, have won nine straight games despite losing Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to significant injuries this season.

If Daboll and Pederson are getting praised for leading sharp turnarounds, Dan Campbell could also enter the conversation if the Detroit Lions make the playoffs. Negative scoring margin aside, Kevin O'Connell has led the Minnesota Vikings to 12 wins and the NFC North crown.

It's a crowded race with no clear-cut winner. Voters must decide whether to award the coach who oversaw the most improvement or led his squad to the best record.