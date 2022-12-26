Look: Model Interested In Tom Brady Shared Racy Christmas Photo

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

A model interested in dating Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared a racy Christmas-themed photo.

Veronika Rajek, a model with a big following on social media, has made it clear that she has interest in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback.

Ahead of Christmas, Rajek shared a racy dress photo on social media.

"Counting days to Christmas🌹🎄," she wrote on social media.

Brady, unsurprisingly, has not reciprocated any interest in the prominent model.

But she's attended one of his games.

"I saw the LEGEND 🏈and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the 🐐🏈❤️‍🔥 @tombrady thank you for an amazing show 🏈🔥 #GOATFOREVER #12 ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥," she wrote.

Brady and the Bucs, meanwhile, took down the Cardinals in overtime on Sunday.