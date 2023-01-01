Look: Model Pursuing Tom Brady Goes Viral On New Year's Eve
A model who's admitted her love for Tom Brady went viral on New Year's Eve.
Veronika Rajek, an Instagram model with a big following, showed up at a Buccaneers game earlier this season, shortly following Brady's divorce from Gisele Bundchen.
"I saw the LEGEND 🏈and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the 🐐🏈❤️🔥 @tombrady thank you for an amazing show 🏈🔥 #GOATFOREVER #12 ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥," she wrote.
Veronika went viral on New Year's Eve for her outfit.
It's been a good weekend for Brady.
The Buccaneers topped the Panthers on Sunday afternoon to clinch the NFC South.