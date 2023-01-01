Look: Model Pursuing Tom Brady Goes Viral On New Year's Eve

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

A model who's admitted her love for Tom Brady went viral on New Year's Eve.

Veronika Rajek, an Instagram model with a big following, showed up at a Buccaneers game earlier this season, shortly following Brady's divorce from Gisele Bundchen.

"I saw the LEGEND 🏈and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the 🐐🏈❤️‍🔥 @tombrady thank you for an amazing show 🏈🔥 #GOATFOREVER #12 ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥," she wrote.

Veronika went viral on New Year's Eve for her outfit.

It's been a good weekend for Brady.

The Buccaneers topped the Panthers on Sunday afternoon to clinch the NFC South.