Look: Monday Night Football Television Ratings Announced

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Buffalo Bills players huddle after teammate Damar Hamlin #3 collapsed following a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

ESPN's "Monday Night Football" broadcast did record television ratings on Monday night.

Monday night's broadcast, which featured the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Buffalo Bills, included the horrifying on-field collapse of defensive back Damar Hamlin. The Bills defensive back collapsed after a hit to the chest and reportedly needed CPR on the field before being rushed to the hospital.

More than 20 million viewers tuned into the game on Monday night.

"Nielsen said Wednesday that the broadcast had an average of 23,788,000 viewers across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 from approximately 8:30 pm to 10:09 pm. The massive audience makes it the most-watched “Monday Night Football” broadcast since the NFL moved the series to ESPN in 2006, surpassing the previous record of 21.8 million viewers for a Packers-Vikings game in 2009," CNN reported.

It's not surprising that Monday night's tragic circumstances prompted an increase in viewers.

Hopefully, the Hamlin story will have a happy ending. The Bills defensive back is reportedly making progress in his recovery, though he remains in critical condition.