Look: Myles Garrett Not Happy With Browns Fans Sunday

Some Cleveland Browns might have headed to the exits when the home team jumped to a 13-point lead in the closing two minutes of Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Those who stayed saw a shocking collapse at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Rather than going down at the 1-yard line and letting his offense run out the clock, Nick Chubb scored what seemed like a game-clinching touchdown.

Yet Cade York missed the extra point. Then Joe Flacco found Corey Davis wide open for a 66-yard score on the second play of the ensuing drive.

After recovering the onside kick, Flacco connected with Garrett Wilson for a score before Greg Zuerlein made the game-winning extra point.

Browns fans naturally voiced their displeasure by booing. After the game, per ESPN's Jake Trotter, Myles Garrett said he found their response "disappointing."

Per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, he doesn't want fans turning on the team so early in the season.

But it's hard to blame the fans for jeering the epic meltdown. The Browns had a 99.9 percent win probability after Chubb's touchdown with 1:55 remaining.

Garrett also acknowledged the "tough" shortcoming, saying the "whole team let up in the 11th hour."

After squandering what could have been a 2-0 start, the Browns will look to bounce back and turn those boos into cheers when hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.