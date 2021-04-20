Look: Najee Harris Working Out With Legendary Running Back

In preparation of the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, former Alabama star Najee Harris is working out with a legendary running back.

Harris is one of the top running back prospects in this year’s class. The former Alabama player ran the ball 251 times for 1,466 yards and 26 touchdowns last season. He also came up with 43 catches for 425 yards and four scores.

Harris is projected to be one of the first backs taken in the 2021 NFL Draft next week. We’ll have to wait and find out where he lands in the NFL. First, Harris is getting some extra training in before he officially begins his football career.

Harris posted a few new pictures of him working out with Adrian Peterson. The veteran back is clearly trying to help the young prospect prepare for professional football.

Take a look.

Iron sharpens iron !! pic.twitter.com/buAhzZOVrc — Najee Harris (@ohthatsNajee22) April 19, 2021

Adrian Peterson has had a terrific NFL career. Perhaps Najee Harris can follow in his footsteps.

It’ll be interesting to see where Harris falls in the 2021 NFL Draft. Most mock drafts have him slotted in the late first-round to early second-round area.

The Pittsburgh Steelers would be a perfect landing spot for the former Alabama star. The Steelers own the No. 24 overall pick in this month’s draft, which is a prime position to select a player of Harris’ caliber.

No matter where Harris goes, he’s going to be ready. He got in some big-time training with Adrian Peterson this week.