The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: NBC Getting Crushed For National Anthem Mistake

Jhene Aiko on Sunday night.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Singer Jhene Aiko performs America The Beautiful prior to Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Grammy Award nominated country music star Mickey Guyton performed a terrific rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” before Super Bowl LVI.

Unfortunately, before she had the opportunity to sing, Guyton was misidentified by the NBC broadcast. When she approached the mic, a graphic displaying the name “Jhene Aiko” was shown on the screen.

The problem is, Aiko had actually just finished performing “America the Beautiful.” It was an unfortunate mistake for all parties involved, and NBC took heat for it on social media.

It didn’t take long for NBC to apologize for the gaffe, via official statement.

“Leading into Jhene Aiko singing ‘America the Beautiful,’ we incorrectly showed Mickey Guyton and misidentified her before showing Aiko’s performance,” the network stated on Twitter. “We apologize to both artists for the error.”

The good news is, graphic error aside, both Guyton and Aiko were excellent tonight.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.