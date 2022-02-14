Look: NBC Getting Crushed For National Anthem Mistake

Grammy Award nominated country music star Mickey Guyton performed a terrific rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” before Super Bowl LVI.

Unfortunately, before she had the opportunity to sing, Guyton was misidentified by the NBC broadcast. When she approached the mic, a graphic displaying the name “Jhene Aiko” was shown on the screen.

The problem is, Aiko had actually just finished performing “America the Beautiful.” It was an unfortunate mistake for all parties involved, and NBC took heat for it on social media.

The look you give when you are NOT Jhene Aiko #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/rJNWzRXyDe — Melissa G (@MelissaGoBlue) February 13, 2022

Mickey Guyton slays the anthem. Too bad the same couldn't be said for whoever wound up confusing for her Jhene Aiko. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/wGVfKR8ash — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) February 13, 2022

Not them showing Mickey Guyton with Jhene Aiko's name underneath. Come on now… pic.twitter.com/EVAKQ1ZOnc — 𝚜𝚘𝚞𝚕 𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚒𝚗 𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚑𝚞𝚜𝚒𝚊𝚜𝚝. (@travisfromdabk_) February 13, 2022

"Singing America the Beautiful, Jhene Aiko!" Mickey Guyton when the camera looked at her: pic.twitter.com/miWDwenXOX — Romeo (@Romeoohhh) February 13, 2022

It didn’t take long for NBC to apologize for the gaffe, via official statement.

“Leading into Jhene Aiko singing ‘America the Beautiful,’ we incorrectly showed Mickey Guyton and misidentified her before showing Aiko’s performance,” the network stated on Twitter. “We apologize to both artists for the error.”

The good news is, graphic error aside, both Guyton and Aiko were excellent tonight.