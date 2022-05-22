Look: NFL 2022 Rookie Draft Class Photo Is Going Viral

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Every year, the NFL Players Association hosts its Rookie Premiere event, with recent draft picks being showcased for the camera.

This weekend was the latest edition of the annual gathering, during which the league attempts to "provide partners with unmatched access to 40 of the NFL's newest stars at their first major business and marketing event following the NFL Draft."

It's also cool to see the annual rookie draft class photo. The 2022 version has been going viral on Twitter since yesterday.

As you can see, some first-round picks were invited, including Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams of the Detroit Lions, Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints, Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets and Kyle Hamilton of the Baltimore Ravens.

Kenny Pickett, the lone quarterback selected in the first round, is also in the picture, representing the Pittsburgh Steelers. Other teams had Day 2 or 3 picks receive invites, and undrafted free agents were also involved, like Carson Strong of the Philadelphia Eagles.

It will be interesting to see how these guys fare in their first professional seasons.