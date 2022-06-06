Look: NFL Analyst Projects Kenny Pickett's Rookie Stats

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 24: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws the ball during the team's OTA practice, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

NFL teams weren't too smitten with this year's incoming quarterback class. After the Pittsburgh Steelers made Kenny Pickett the first passer off the board at pick No. 20, no others went until the third round.

It's possible no rookie quarterback opens the season with a starting job. None are guaranteed to see significant playing time throughout the year, so fans might want to temper expectations from this group in 2022.

ESPN's Mike Clay projects Pickett to post 2,308 passing yards and 12 touchdowns during his first season. However, those modest numbers both lead all rookie quarterbacks.

Pickett probably has the best chance of the incoming quarterbacks to earn significant playing time in 2022. He'll have to beat out Mitchell Trubisky, who signed a two-year, $14.3 million deal with the Steelers following five up-and-down NFL seasons.

Mac Jones led all rookies with 3,801 passing yards and 22 touchdowns last season. The only other neophyte to exceed a dozen passing scores was Davis Mills, who tossed 16 touchdowns in 13 games.

Even if Pickett earns the starting job in Week 1, he might not match the benchmarks Jones set in 2021. And he almost certainly won't play as well as Justin Herbert in 2020.

At least Clay's projections aren't setting the bar too high for Pickett.