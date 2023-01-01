Look: NFL Captain Refused To Shake Hands At Midfield

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 8: A general view of the stadium during the NFC Wild Card game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

It's safe to say there's some bad blood on the turf at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.

Prior to kickoff between the Packers and the Vikings, Minnesota sent out four captains for the coin toss. Three of those captains shook hands with the Packers captains, but one did not.

"Vikings sent four captains out for the coin toss. Three of them shook hands with Adrian Amos and Dallin Leavitt. Za'Darius Smith did not," Rob Demovksy tweeted.

Smith, who previously played for the Packers, is clearly still not happy with how his tenure in Green Bay came to an end.

The Packers and the Vikings are underway on CBS.