Look: NFL Cheerleader's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

A former NFL cheerleader was featured in last year's edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Former Ravens cheerleader Summer Wilson was part of the "Swim Search" finalists for the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Wilson, who cheered for the Ravens in the NFL, stood out in the 2021 issue of the prominent magazine.

Wilson was pretty stunned by her selection.

"It's so freaking crazy. I can't believe it," Wilson said. "This all started a year ago and it happened. It's so crazy!"

She added that she couldn't believe it.

"I was crying, obviously!" she said. "When I got it, it was like, 'Holy crap, this is real life.' I'm in this magazine.

"It was a very emotional moment for me because I got there myself. I didn't have an agency, I didn't have this massive following, I'm not this massive name. I'm just a girl in corporate America, a retired NFL cheerleader, just chasing a dream in a pandemic and it happened. It's a historic magazine that I cannot believe I'm in."

