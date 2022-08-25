Look: NFL Cheerleader's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Cheerleaders from the Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts pose for a picture during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The 2022 NFL regular season is less than three weeks away now.

Ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season, let's take a look back at when the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue featured some of the league's top cheerleaders.

Several prominent NFL cheerleaders were featured in the 2008 issue of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of the top NFL cheerleader swimsuit photos have been shared on social media.

Along with the league's players, the NFL's cheerleaders are ready for the start of the season, too.

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season can't get here fast enough.