Look: NFL Coach's Girlfriend Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals are off to a disappointing 1-2 start to the 2022 regular season.

Kliff Kingsbury is frustrated by how slow his team is starting games this year.

“That’s something we’ve got to figure out,” Kingsbury said in his press conference on Sunday. “It’s been slow starts in all three phases this week, unfortunately, but that’s got to be an emphasis to get started faster on offense, get in a groove and get moving so we can get into some of our tempo stuff. Coaches and players, we’ve got to figure that out this week.”

While Kingsbury is frustrated on the field, his life is pretty good off of it.

Kingsbury's girlfriend, model Veronica Bielik, shared a racy swimsuit photo on Instagram.

Kliff and Veronica have reportedly been dating since prior to the start of the 2022 regular season.

Perhaps we'll see Veronica in attendance at an NFL game later this year.