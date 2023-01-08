Look: NFL Coach's Wife Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams greets his fiance Veronika Khomyn as his mother, Cindy McVay looks on before the game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The immediate future of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is very much in question.

According to a report from ESPN, the Super Bowl-winning head coach is considering stepping down from his position, perhaps to take an extended leave or even retire and pursue a television opportunity.

Life has been for McVay, 36, but being an NFL head coach is obviously extremely stressful. And McVay has been doing it from a young age.

Perhaps the Rams head coach wants to spend more time with his new wife, Veronika.

Sean and Veronika were married earlier this year. They have a long future together and one that could include children.

If Sean were to step away from the grind of the NFL coaching career, no one would blame him.

The Rams are set to play their final game of the 2022 regular season on Sunday.