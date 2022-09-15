Look: NFL Facing Criticism For Thursday Announcement

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 24-21. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

The NFL celebrated Hispa Heritage Month by revealing a modified logo.

On Thursday, the league introduced a new shield that they promoted as demonstrating an "unmistakable Latin flavor" that's "filled with an infectious personality."

They threw a tilde over the N in NFL.

"The league is proud to celebrate Latino Heritage Month by highlighting NFL players, coaches, and staff while partnering with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation and the Hispanic Alliance for career enhancement," the post said. "We look forward to continued collaborations with Latino creators, artists, and writers."

Twitter users criticized the league for what they perceived as a lazy and pandering outreach attempt.

It's probably not the best sign when an attempt at celebrating a culture ends up mirroring a scene from The Office. Many noted the NFL's efforts resemble Ryan Howard adding an accent mark to create "Mexican Lemonade."

One must wonder how many Latino staffers, if any, had a say in this unveiling.