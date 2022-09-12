Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 12: Local first responders hold the US Flag for the National Anthem prior to the Detroit Lions vs San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday September 12, 2021 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights.

Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them.

One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while he and an Eagles fan had to be escorted out of the stadium.

There's a good chance that these fans won't be allowed to return to Ford Field for the foreseeable future.

Hopefully, tempers will be down a few notches when the Lions host the Washington Commanders on Sept. 18. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.