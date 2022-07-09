Look: NFL Fans Are Furious Over ESPN's Safety Rankings

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 30: Jamal Adams #33 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a sack against Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 30, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Each day this week, ESPN has unveiled its latest player rankings. On Saturday, it released its top 10 safeties heading into the 2022 season.

Judging by most of the responses on Twitter, the NFL world strongly disagrees with the latest top 10 from ESPN.

For starters, fans have a major problem with Seahawks star Jamal Adams making the list. Another issue is that Bills safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer missed the cut.

"The best of 'em all is missing," Ty Dunne tweeted. "When coaches don't have Jordan Poyer lined up in a different state, he's the best safety in the league."

"Jamal Adams over Quandre Diggs is crazy," one fan said.

"Jamal Adams being on this list is a travesty," another fan wrote. "He’s not even a top 20 Safety, let alone top 10."

It's important to note that ESPN's poll is conducted by more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players.

There have been plenty of debates about certain position rankings this week, and that won't stop anytime soon.