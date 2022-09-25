Look: NFL Fans Are Furious With 'Hot Seat' News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule isn't believed to be on the hot seat.

This doesn't sit well with many Panthers fans.

Sunday morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Panthers are expected to be patient with their team's head coach moving forward.

Many had hoped that the Panthers would be quick to move on from Rhule this season.

Fans aren't happy.

"Can you ban someone from a state? I feel like we should ban Tepper from this state" one fan wrote.

"I want to jump off a cliff," another fan admitted.

"The players needs to run Rhule out of town," another fan suggested.

"No wins no improvement it’s not happening why can’t David Tepper see that," another fan wondered.

The Washington Post, meanwhile, believes Rhule's seat should be extremely hot.

The NFL Network's reporting suggests otherwise, though...