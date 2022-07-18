Look: NFL Fans Are Furious With Ja'Marr Chase's Madden Rating

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 28: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) and quarterback Joe Burrow (9) look at the scoreboard during a stop in play during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 28, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NFL fans aren't happy with the Ja'Marr Chase rating in EA Sports' new Madden installment.

Chase checks in with an 87 rating, which doesn't even crack the top-10 NFL wide receivers.

Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson, Mike Evans, Terry McLaurin, Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper round out the top-10 list. Each has a 90-or-higher rating.

Chase deserves some respect on his name. He's far better than an 87 rating.

"Ja’Marr Chase isn’t a top 10 WR in Madden ratings. INSANE," said Blake Jewell.

"Madden giving Amari Cooper a higher rating than Ja'Marr Chase will single-handedly destroy households across the country," wrote Ian Hartitz.

"As a rule I generally don't get too worked up over Madden ratings but a more than a bit perplexed over Ja'Marr Chase's placement," said Jake Liscow.

"Madden cares so much about longevity with their ratings. JJ is a better WR right now than Nuk and I say that as someone who loves Hopkins as a player. Ja'Marr Chase isn't listed because it's been 1 year, but he's better than damn near half this list of 10," wrote Sam Mullan.

In his first-ever NFL season last year, the former LSU superstar caught 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Chase will no doubt have another chip on his shoulder after getting an 87 rating from Madden.