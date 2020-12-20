The Spun

Look: NFL Fans Are Loving FOX’s New End Zone Cameras

Two Seahawks players celebrate a big play.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: Cornerback Shaquill Griffin #26 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Washington Football Team in the first half at FedExField on December 20, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

FOX’s camera and production crews are having some fun during this afternoon’s Washington Football Team-Seattle Seahawks broadcast.

During the first half, the network has debuted an innovative end zone camera angle which is much more artistic and detailed than what we are used to seeing.

In case you haven’t seen the broadcast, there are some shots of the camera work below. It is a bit jarring at first, considering how unfamiliar it is during a football game.

However, we’re fans of the innovation, and the feedback seems to have been positive in general.

https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1340732922899419139

As far as the on-field action, Seattle leads 13-0 late in the first half. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks have managed to grind out 178 yards of total offense against a tough Washington defense, and Wilson’s 10-yard scoring toss to tight end Jacob Hollister put Seattle up by two touchdowns.

A win for the Seahawks would make them 10-4 on the season and keep their hopes of winning the NFC West alive.

Meanwhile, if Washington rallies, it will be The Team’s fifth-straight W and get them to .500 overall (7-7) on the season.


