Look: NFL Fans Are Loving FOX’s New End Zone Cameras

FOX’s camera and production crews are having some fun during this afternoon’s Washington Football Team-Seattle Seahawks broadcast.

During the first half, the network has debuted an innovative end zone camera angle which is much more artistic and detailed than what we are used to seeing.

In case you haven’t seen the broadcast, there are some shots of the camera work below. It is a bit jarring at first, considering how unfamiliar it is during a football game.

However, we’re fans of the innovation, and the feedback seems to have been positive in general.

This camera angle is insane 🤯🤯 📺: #SEAvsWAS on FOX pic.twitter.com/j6PWGjd8JJ — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 20, 2020

https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1340732922899419139

did FOX NFL change their touchdown/close up cameras/camera lenses? the bokeh is very much noticeable — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) December 20, 2020

These end zone cameras they’re using in the SEA-WAS game on FOX are super cool. The shots are cinematic, they look like a movie or a video game — Dan Lucero (@danluceroshow) December 20, 2020

New end zone cameras on Fox are the type of thing we expected to have in 2020 back when we were 12. Love to see it. https://t.co/RyvygFEmzB — Zach Puckett (@Puckett_55) December 20, 2020

The camera FOX has in the end zone of the WAS/SEA game is straight up theatrical — Jeff Woodworth (@WestwardWood) December 20, 2020

I’m not sure what they cal that camera angle on the Fox game of Seattle and Washington but it’s so crisp and clear when they show those guys up close in the end zone. — Garret Price (@DynastyPrice) December 20, 2020

This fox end zone camera in the Seattle Washington game is bananas — Jared (@JMintzHoops) December 20, 2020

As far as the on-field action, Seattle leads 13-0 late in the first half. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks have managed to grind out 178 yards of total offense against a tough Washington defense, and Wilson’s 10-yard scoring toss to tight end Jacob Hollister put Seattle up by two touchdowns.

A win for the Seahawks would make them 10-4 on the season and keep their hopes of winning the NFC West alive.

Meanwhile, if Washington rallies, it will be The Team’s fifth-straight W and get them to .500 overall (7-7) on the season.