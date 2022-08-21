Look: NFL Fans Are Shocked By The Jon Gruden News

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders looks on during warm ups prior to their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Back in 2020, then-Raiders head coach Jon Gruden reportedly had a choice to make.

Does he keep Derek Carr at quarterback or opt to sign Tom Brady and his favorite tight end, Rob Gronkowski?



Gruden chose Carr, as Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, only to be later joined by his favorite tight end.

Saturday night, Gronkowski confirmed the wild story.

Carr is a good quarterback, but he's not Tom Brady, who's already won one Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, with hopes for another.

Gruden, of course, was fired midway through the 2021 season due to his email scandal.

NFL fans are pretty shocked by Gruden's move. What could have been in Las Vegas...

The Raiders have high hopes heading into the 2022 season, with Carr at quarterback and Davante Adams at wide receiver.

However, most fans would likely trade Carr for Brady, that is for sure.