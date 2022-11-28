Look: NFL Fan's Cris Collinsworth Sign Is Going Viral
The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.
While millions of NFL fans are watching the game on NBC, tens of thousands are taking in the game live from Philadelphia.
One fan's sign is going viral.
An Eagles fan has a sign that reads he's at the game so he can "avoid listening to Cris Collinsworth."
Well played, Eagles fan.
'Let's just zoom in on that sign and 😂," one fan wrote on social media.
The Eagles are currently beating the Packers, 37-30, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night.
The game is airing on NBC.