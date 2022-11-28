Look: NFL Fan's Cris Collinsworth Sign Is Going Viral

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: MNF staff Chris Collinsworth during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 08, 2019, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

While millions of NFL fans are watching the game on NBC, tens of thousands are taking in the game live from Philadelphia.

One fan's sign is going viral.

An Eagles fan has a sign that reads he's at the game so he can "avoid listening to Cris Collinsworth."

Well played, Eagles fan.

'Let's just zoom in on that sign and 😂," one fan wrote on social media.

The Eagles are currently beating the Packers, 37-30, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night.

The game is airing on NBC.