Look: NFL Fans Furious With 'Dirty' Hit In Preseason Game

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 21: Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 of the New York Giants stands up after an apparent injury during the first half of a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

NFL fans are not happy with what is being deemed a "dirty" hit on Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux on Sunday night.

Thibodeaux suffered a lower-leg injury in the first half of Sunday night's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The former Oregon Ducks star was hit low by a Bengals player.

"This is ridiculous, dangerous and cowardly! Straight cowardly. Prayers up for Kayvon Thibodeaux," Emmanuel Acho tweeted.

Cowboys star Micah Parsons took to social media to weigh in on the hit, as well.

"I don’t why cutting is still allowed in the NFL!! We grown ass f-----g men! Let’s play ball bro! I hate to see that shit man!" Parsons wrote.

Thankfully, the Giants reportedly believe that Parsons will be OK. Still, it was a pretty scary moment for the former Oregon Ducks star.