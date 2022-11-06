Look: NFL Fans Want Referee Fired On Sunday Evening

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: A detail of the uniform and whistle of an NFL referee as he oversees the action between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Texans defeated the Broncos 31-25. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

There probably hasn't been a bigger missed call in the NFL so far this season than the missed pass interference penalty in the Bears vs. Dolphins game.

Chicago fell to Miami, thanks in part to some questionable pass interference decisions. The Bears were on the wrong end of a pass interference call earlier in the game and on the wrong end of a missed pass interference call late in the game.

Bears fans want the referee fired for this.

"This ref should be fired for not throwing a flag!"

How do you not throw that flag?

We're not sure how you miss that call, especially in that situation.

Even former NFL head coach Tony Dungy, who's known for being very cool mannered, is not happy.

"Watching so many of these games come down to one possession or one play it is really crazy how Pass Interference is called so inconsistently. Bears were penalized on a questionable call in the 4th Qtr but didn’t get this one??" he tweeted.

The Bears fell to 3-6 on the season with Sunday's disappointing loss to the Dolphins.