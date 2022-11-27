Look: NFL Field Has Embarrassing Damage Sunday

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A man snuck into the Cleveland Browns stadium earlier this week and did some notable damage to the playing field.

That damage doesn't appear to have impacted the playability of the playing surface, though it doesn't look good.

Sunday morning, the damage is still visible.

"The dude who stole the truck and did donuts on the field in Cleveland left a serious mark! I’m told by the league that it is mostly “aesthetic” and an independent field inspector has determined the field to be safe. It is not a “playability” issue, per the NFL," Jeff Darlington tweeted.

Yikes..

Of course, that happened to the Browns, because it could only happen to the Browns.

Kickoff between Cleveland and Tampa Bay is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T.