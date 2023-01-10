Look: NFL General Manager Was Asked About Jim Harbaugh

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen on the sideline during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh's name continues to spin around the NFL's coaching carousel.

The Indianapolis Colts will seek a new head coach this offseason after firing Frank Reich during the 2022 campaign. Harbaugh has gotten linked to the AFC South club, but general manager Chris Ballard wouldn't confirm any interest.

Per Albert Breer of The Monday Morning Quarterback, Ballard declined to speak specifically about Harbaugh or any other possible candidates. However, he said he'll "lead the search" before owner Jim Irsay makes the hiring decision.

Last month, The Athletic's Zak Keefer said sources connected to the Colts were "convinced" Irsay would target Harbaugh. The former quarterback threw 49 touchdowns and made his lone Pro Bowl appearance during his four seasons in Indianapolis.

Harbaugh said last week that he expects to be "enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023." But he also left the door open by stating "no one knows what the future holds."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Harbaugh is a "top candidate" for the Denver Broncos' head-coaching position after conducting a virtual interview that lasted more than two hours Monday.

The Colts lost their final seven games behind interim coach Jeff Saturday, a controversial hire considering he'd never coached above high school. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, they requested permission to interview Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.