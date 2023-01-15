Look: NFL Has A Scheduling Problem Sunday Afternoon

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: The Buffalo Bills take the field prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

NFL fans trying to watch today's playoff games are going to have their "previous" buttons working--or multiple televisions going.

This afternoon's first game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins still has more than half of the fourth quarter left to play. Meanwhile, the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings are getting close to kickoff in Minneapolis.

Of course, these games are on different channels--Bills-Dolphins on CBS and Giants-Vikings on FOX--but clearly, the NFL would prefer if one game would cleanly run into the other.

That won't happen today, and the league had better hope Miami and Buffalo don't go into overtime, or the games will overlap even more.

The heavily-favored Bills currently lead the underdog Dolphins 34-31 with less than eight minutes to play.

There's plenty of time for them to pull away--or for Miami to spring a monster upset.

Update: The game will kick off at 4:50 p.m. E.T.