On Wednesday afternoon, the NFL officially announced how it will conduct the offseason heading into the new 2021 campaign.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed the offseason will be broken down into three phases. “The NFL has announced its offseason plans in a memo to teams,” Rapoport said.

Here’s the three-phase breakdown: “Four weeks of virtual work, one week of on-field teaching work beginning May 17, then four weeks of OTAs and minicamp – with only minicamps being mandatory.”

The official announcement comes as teams around the league have decided they won’t be taking part in voluntary workouts in the next few weeks. The Denver Broncos were the first to announce that they will not be participating in voluntary workouts this offseason due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

“Playing in the NFL is a dream of our players who work tirelessly year-round to perform in America’s greatest game,” the Broncos’ players said. “With offseason programs starting in less than a week and without adequate protocols in place in order for us players to return safely, we will be exercising our right to not participate in voluntary offseason workouts.”

After the Broncos made their announcement several other teams have joined in. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots are among the teams to make the same decision.

After a truncated offseason last year, changes heading into 2021 were inevitable.

We’ll have to wait and see how the players adjust.