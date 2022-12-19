Look: NFL Head Coach Broke His Headset On Sunday

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was so mad with the referees on Sunday night, he slammed his headset in disgust and broke it.

The Commanders fell to the Giants, 20-12, on Sunday night. A missed pass interference penalty has since gone viral.

Washington's head coach was absolutely furious with his team's lack of penalty call on Sunday night.

"Ron Rivera slammed his headset on the turf after no PI on fourth down. Broke in two," Jeremy Fowler tweeted on Sunday evening.

It was a really bad missed call, that is for sure.

Washington fell to 7-6-1 on the season with the loss on Sunday night, while New York improved to 8-5-1.