Look: NFL Head Coach Is Not Expected To Be Fired

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: A general view of the field before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on October 04, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Many in the NFL World expect the Los Angeles Chargers to fire head coach Brandon Staley following Saturday's Wild Card round loss to the Jaguars.

However, don't expect that to be reality.

According to a longtime NFL insider, the Chargers ownership group doesn't operate that way.

"Cutting to the chase, I do not believe they will fire Brandon Staley. However I do believe there will be changes to the staff. ..." Jim Trotter tweeted.

"I believe that Sean Payton has never been a serious consideration because the team has never given serious consideration to firing Staley. And even if they were to make a change, there are too many factors working against Payton walking their sideline."

The Chargers lost in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday night, but it sounds like Staley is expected to return.