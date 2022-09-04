Look: NFL Head Coach's Rumored Girlfriend Is Going Viral

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sidelines during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The 2022 NFL season is upon us.

Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals had a disappointing finish to the 2021 season, flaming out following a hot start to the year.

Perhaps they'll bounce back in 2022.

Kingsbury has certainly bounced back off the field, according to reports, anyway.

The Cardinals head coach is reportedly dating the model, Veronica Bielik.

Kingsbury and Bielik reportedly enjoyed a vacation overseas together. She's also reportedly been taking some Instagram photos at his house.

Perhaps we'll be seeing Veronica at some Arizona Cardinals games later this fall.

Kickoff between the Cardinals and Chiefs is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. come Week 1.